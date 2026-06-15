Prakash Raj backs Cockroach Janta Party; Pawan Kalyan says ‘weakening India’s integrity’

While the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the slogans it’s been raising are gaining widespread traction, with more and more members of the public joining the chorus, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has come down heavily on the movement, even going so far as to claim that the CJP and those supporting it are adhering to divisiveness to “weaken India’s integrity.”

Pawan’s statements arrived a day after actor Prakash Raj, along with education reformer and environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, took part in a CJP protest in Bengaluru. He also called those extending solidarity with the party “small-minded.”

What is the Cockroach Janta Party?

For the unversed, the CJP is widely described as a youth-led political movement. It has been protesting against pressing issues such as the alleged irregularities in the education and examination system, particularly the NEET paper leak, and unemployment over the past few weeks.