‘I don’t believe in God but she did’: Prakash Raj hits back at trolls questioning his atheism after he participated in mother’s funeral service

Prakash Raj has had enough of trolls calling him out for alleged double standards. The veteran actor lost his mother Suvarnalatha earlier this week. He was clicked during his mother’s funeral service at a church. His mother, who followed Christian beliefs, was buried in a casket.

Trolls on X dug out an old video of Prakash saying that he’s an atheist, and pointed out his alleged hypocrisy as he attended his mother’s funeral meet at a church, the actor gave them a sharp reply on the microblogging platform. “Yes. I don’t believe in god .. but my mother believed in her god. Who am I to deny her the right to be buried according to her belief,” he wrote. “This is the basic respect we give one another. Will you hate mongering monsters understand this,” added Prakash in his reply on X.