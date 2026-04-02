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‘I don’t believe in God but she did’: Prakash Raj hits back at trolls questioning his atheism after he participated in mother’s funeral service
Prakash Raj has defended participating in his mother's funeral service at a church despite being an atheist after being severely trolled on X.
Prakash Raj has had enough of trolls calling him out for alleged double standards. The veteran actor lost his mother Suvarnalatha earlier this week. He was clicked during his mother’s funeral service at a church. His mother, who followed Christian beliefs, was buried in a casket.
Trolls on X dug out an old video of Prakash saying that he’s an atheist, and pointed out his alleged hypocrisy as he attended his mother’s funeral meet at a church, the actor gave them a sharp reply on the microblogging platform. “Yes. I don’t believe in god .. but my mother believed in her god. Who am I to deny her the right to be buried according to her belief,” he wrote. “This is the basic respect we give one another. Will you hate mongering monsters understand this,” added Prakash in his reply on X.
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When Prakash Raj opened up about being an atheist
The video that trolls unearthed from the internet was of Prakash talking about atheism to The Lallantop last year. “I don’t believe in God. I have no time. When someone asked me, I told them I don’t have time. To say God exists, you just need to believe. Belief is enough. To say no takes a lot of knowledge. I don’t have time (for that). I live in this world only for my fellow human beings. If he’s there, he’s given me everything,” Prakash had said.
“As long as they are not using God or religion blindly. As long as they’re not trying to torture somebody with it, they’re not trying to fight my God is bigger than your God, trying to convert someone, then I have nothing else to talk about,” added Prakash. He added that while his wife is a Hindu, his mother follows Christian beliefs.
Prakash Raj’s mother Suvarnalatha died at 86
Earlier this week, Prakash thanked his well-wishers on X for their condolences after his mother’s demise. “(Folded hands emojis) Thank you each n everyone for your kindness and thoughtful words . It meant a lot to me and my family in these moments of grief. Thank you Amma for everything.. love you .. will miss you (heartbreak emoji),” the actor wrote, along with a picture of his mother when she was younger. Several members of the film industry, including Prakash’s longtime collaborator and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, took to social media to offer condolences.
🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Thank you each n everyone for your kindness and thoughtful words . It meant a lot to me and my family in these moments of grief. Thank you Amma for everything.. love you .. will miss you 💔 pic.twitter.com/IJHs4k4Ob1
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 31, 2026
Back in 2018, at the International Symposium on Dementia, Prakash had revealed his mother had to undergo surgery after a brain cyst was found. However, the surgery led to severe memory loss, barring her to not even recognise her family members, including son Prakash. Her health condition deteriorated gradually, leading to her demise at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday.