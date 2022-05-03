Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan to shoot special song for Godfather, Prabhudheva to choreograph

Actor-choreographer Prabhudheva has joined the sets of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Godfather. He will choreograph the dance moves of Chiranjeevi and Bollywood star Salman Khan to a song composed by composer S Thaman.

“Yayyyy !! THIS IS NEWS @PDdancing Will Be Choreographing An Atom Bombing Swinging Song For Our Boss @KChiruTweets and @BeingSalmanKhan Gaaru What A High Seriously @jayam_mohanraja Our Mighty #GodfatherMusic #Godfather This is GONNA LIT THE Screens For Sure (sic),” tweeted Thaman, while sharing a group photo of the film’s cast and crew.

The production of Godfather is going on at a brisk speed. The film is the remake of the Malayalam hit Lucifer, which had Mohanlal in the lead. The Malayalam original marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj, who had also played an extended cameo in the movie. It is believed that Salman Khan was roped in by the producers to reprise Prithviraj’s role in the Telugu remake.

If that’s true, then Salman will be seen in the role of a trusted and most lethal lieutenant of an international crime boss. It is said that Salman had even refused to take a fee for his work and shot for the movie out of his goodwill for Chiranjeevi.

Godfather is helmed by Mohan Raja, who had made a career by successfully remaking Telugu hits in Tamil. The film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Chiranjeevi’s latest movie Acharya was released in cinemas last week. The film opened to negative reviews from the critics and it’s performing poorly at the box office. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Ram Charan in a significant role.