Monday, August 15, 2022

Prabhas’s Salaar release date out, film to clash with Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Fighter

The makers of Prabhas' Salaar teased the fans yesterday promising an update about the film. The film's poster and release date were revealed on Independence Day.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 15, 2022 2:17:45 pm
Prabhas's Salaar release date out (Image: Twitter/Hombale Films)Prabhas's Salaar release date out (Image: Twitter/Hombale Films)

After SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Salaar is the next big thing in Telugu cinema. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Ahead of Independence Day, the makers announced they will be sharing an update about the film. Now, as promised, the release date of the big-budget project has been revealed. The Prabhas-starrer will be released on 28 September 2023.

Along with the release date, the makers have unveiled a poster of the film, which is reminiscent of KGF posters. Prabhas is seen sporting a gun holster in the poster. Apart from carrying four pistols, the actor is also wielding two machetes. He is seen standing in a war zone amidst the ruins and scattered bodies.

Here’s the Salaar poster:

The film will be competing with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter at box officer as the latter will also be released on the same date. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is touted to be the first aerial franchise in the country. Looks like we will be witnessing a huge box office showdown next September.

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead role, named Aadya. Jagapathi Babu, who has earned a reputation as a stylish villain, is roped in for the antagonist role in the film. Composer Ravi Basur and cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, who worked in the KGF franchise, have been retained for the upcoming film.

ALSO READ |Prithviraj calls Salaar ‘a superb story’, says he wants to ‘work with Prabhas’

After Baahubali: Chapter 2’s earth-shattering success, Prabhas had an underwhelming performance at the box officer with Radhe Shyaam. The film received a negative response from both audience and critics. Hence, there’s a huge anticipation for Salaar to see if the Telugu star gets his mojo back.

