Prabhas’ visit to Mogalthuru draws thousands of fans; Baahubali star arranges lunch for them

Thousands of fans thronged to catch a glimpse of Prabhas who visited his native town Mogalthuru on Thursday after over a decade. The star had gone there to attend a memorial service for his late uncle Krishnam Raju, who passed away earlier this month.

The videos and pictures from the event show the ground swell of support that Prabhas enjoys in his native town. Hundreds of fans cheered as Prabhas expressed his gratitude to them for showing up. And he also informed fans that he has arranged lunch for all of them. According to reports, more than 1 lakh people partook in the lunch.

Check out pictures of Prabhas from Mogalthuru:

Prabhas visited his native town Mogalthuru on Thursday. (Photo: PR) Prabhas visited his native town Mogalthuru on Thursday. (Photo: PR)

Prabhas greeted his fans. (Photo: PR) Prabhas greeted his fans. (Photo: PR)

Fans gather to catch a glimpse of Prabhas as he visits Mogalthuru. (Photo: PR) Fans gather to catch a glimpse of Prabhas as he visits Mogalthuru. (Photo: PR)

Krishnam Raju died on September 11 at the age of 83 due to complications from pneumonia. The who’s who of the Indian film industry and political leaders had expressed their condolences, given Raju was a tall figure, both in cinema and politics.

After his death, Prabhas had shared a fan-made video, which showed similarities between his and late actor Krishnam Raju’s acting styles. From their expressions to the way they perform action, the video included a lot of scenes that showed how Prabhas’ uncle inspired him.