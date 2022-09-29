scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Prabhas’ visit to Mogalthuru draws thousands of fans; Baahubali star arranges lunch for them

Hundreds of fans cheered for Prabhas as he visited his native town Mogalthuru to attend a memorial service for his late uncle Krishnam Raju.

PRABHASPrabhas will be next seen in epic drama Adipurush. (Photo:PR)

Thousands of fans thronged to catch a glimpse of Prabhas who visited his native town Mogalthuru on Thursday after over a decade. The star had gone there to attend a memorial service for his late uncle Krishnam Raju, who passed away earlier this month.

The videos and pictures from the event show the ground swell of support that Prabhas enjoys in his native town. Hundreds of fans cheered as Prabhas expressed his gratitude to them for showing up. And he also informed fans that he has arranged lunch for all of them. According to reports, more than 1 lakh people partook in the lunch.

Also read |Prabhas shares first personal post, remembers late uncle Krishnam Raju. See here

Check out pictures of Prabhas from Mogalthuru: 

PRABHAS NATIVE TOWN Prabhas visited his native town Mogalthuru on Thursday. (Photo: PR) prabhas uncle death Prabhas greeted his fans. (Photo: PR) Fans gather to catch a glimpse of Prabhas as he visits Mogalthuru. (Photo: PR)

Krishnam Raju died on September 11 at the age of 83 due to complications from pneumonia. The who’s who of the Indian film industry and political leaders had expressed their condolences, given Raju was a tall figure, both in cinema and politics.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
Also read |Adipurush: Here’s when the teaser of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s epic drama will be released

After his death, Prabhas had shared a fan-made video, which showed similarities between his and late actor Krishnam Raju’s acting styles. From their expressions to the way they perform action, the video included a lot of scenes that showed how Prabhas’ uncle inspired him.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 07:54:59 pm
Next Story

India porn ban: Government blocks 63 more websites; Here’s the full list

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mouni Roy birthday bash
Inside Mouni Roy’s birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement