Prabhas unveils Fauzi poster, confirms December 2026 release

Prabhas has unveiled a new poster from Fauzi while confirming that Hanu Raghavapudi's period action drama will release in theatres in December 2026.

Prabhas has finally put an end to speculation surrounding the release of his upcoming film Fauzi. The pan-India star unveiled a gripping new poster from the film, confirming that it will hit theatres worldwide on December 3, 2026.

Fauzi poster

Sharing the poster on his social media handles, Prabhas wrote, “अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. #Fauzi on 3rd DEC 2026.” The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many praising the actor’s fierce new avatar and the film’s grand scale.

The newly released poster features Prabhas in a blood-soaked look, seated atop a rock with lifeless bodies strewn around him while gripping a gun. Carrying the tagline, “A Battalion Who Fights Alone,” the poster hints at an intense war drama packed with action, sacrifice and rebellion.