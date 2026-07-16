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Prabhas unveils Fauzi poster, confirms December 2026 release
Prabhas has officially announced that his much-awaited period action film Fauzi will hit theatres in December 2026. The superstar also unveiled a striking new poster, giving fans another glimpse of his intense avatar.
Prabhas has finally put an end to speculation surrounding the release of his upcoming film Fauzi. The pan-India star unveiled a gripping new poster from the film, confirming that it will hit theatres worldwide on December 3, 2026.
Fauzi poster
Sharing the poster on his social media handles, Prabhas wrote, “अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. #Fauzi on 3rd DEC 2026.” The announcement sent fans into a frenzy, with many praising the actor’s fierce new avatar and the film’s grand scale.
The newly released poster features Prabhas in a blood-soaked look, seated atop a rock with lifeless bodies strewn around him while gripping a gun. Carrying the tagline, “A Battalion Who Fights Alone,” the poster hints at an intense war drama packed with action, sacrifice and rebellion.
The makers, Mythri Movie Makers, also shared the striking visual while confirming the release date. Their caption read, “अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. THE REBELLION BEGINS. #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026. #FauziOnDec3.”
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A period action drama set in pre-Independence India
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is reportedly set against the backdrop of pre-Independence India. The film is expected to blend history, patriotism, romance and action, with Prabhas portraying a character caught in the midst of a turbulent era.
The film also stars Imanvi in the female lead, marking a significant project for the actress. Veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada are also part of the ensemble cast, adding further star power to the ambitious production.
Poster sparks excitement among fans
The latest poster has further fuelled anticipation, with fans praising Prabhas’ commanding screen presence and the film’s visually rich aesthetic. Social media was flooded with reactions shortly after the poster was released. A fan reacted by saying, “India’s biggest superstar for a reason,” while another added, “Ready to blast soon…”
More about Fauzi
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, Fauzi is being touted as the production house’s biggest venture to date. The collaboration between Prabhas, the makers of Pushpa, and Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi has already generated immense excitement among moviegoers.
The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, and Bhushan Kumar, and is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on December 3, 2026.
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