Prabhas treats his fans with Radhe Shyam teaser, and his Vikramaditya looks intriguing. Watch

The makers of Radhe Shyam have released the teaser of the movie on the occasion of its lead actor Prabhas’ birthday. From the teaser, the film looks intriguing. It introduces the audience to Prabhas’ character Vikramaditya.

The teaser begins with Prabhas’s character Vikramaditya proclaiming, “I know you, but I won’t tell you. I can feel your heartbreak, but I won’t tell you. I can see your failures but I won’t tell you. I can sense your death but I won’t tell you. I know everything, still, I won’t tell you because it is beyond your understanding.” As Prabhas walks in his black tuxedo, you can’t miss his charm.

Sharing the teaser Prabhas wrote on Instagran, “Vikramaditya will see you soon… #RadheShyam.”

Radhe Shyam has been in production since 2018. The film faced numerous delays owing to various reasons. However, it was the pandemic-induced lockdowns that kept the filmmakers from completing the movie as per schedule. The shooting was only completed in July this year.

The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, it stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

Radhe Shyam will release on January 14 to cash in on the Sankranti holiday.