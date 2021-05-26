Prabhas to star with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible 7? Christopher McQuarrie says he’s never met Baahubali star

A viral Twitter post recently made fans of Tollywood star Prabhas very happy. The tweet in question claimed that the Baahubali star has been hired by Hollywood filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie to play an “important role” in Mission Impossible 7, which stars Tom Cruise in the lead. And a section of media went to town with it.

However, when indianexpress.com reach out to a source close to Prabhas, the person rubbished the reports and called them “baseless rumours.” And further clarification came straight from Christopher McQuarrie himself.

A Twitter user asked McQuarrie to confirm whether he had approached Prabhas for a role in Mission Impossible 7. The director responded, “While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet.”

In actual news, Prabhas is currently staying with his family in Hyderabad. He was shooting for the upcoming mythological drama Adipurush when the country came to a standstill again owing to the second wave of the coronavirus. He has also completed shooting for his most awaited romantic movie Radhe Shyam, which stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

The pre-production work of the star’s next film Salaar was also underway before a new lockdown was announced in the Telugu states. Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame with the release of period drama KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018. It stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The makers of Salaar, however, are yet to reveal details regarding the remaining cast and crew of the movie.