Prabhas to star in Arun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit

Prabhas on Thursday announced that he will be joining hands with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame for his 25th film. The movie has been titled Spirit.

“Kickstarting my journey with SPIRIT,” wrote Prabhas on his Facebook page.

The multilingual film will be made in all major Indian languages and a few Asian languages.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga became a household name with the blockbuster success of Arjun Reddy. He also helmed Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake titled Kabir Singh with Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Spirit will be Sandeep’s third directorial outing and will mark his return to Telugu cinema.

Prabhas, meanwhile, has multiple projects in the pipeline. He is now busy shooting for Salaar. The film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. Salaar, which stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead, will hit the screens on April 14 next year. Prabhas is also simultaneously shooting for his mythological drama Adipurush, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Prabhas also has Project K in his kitty. Billed as a sci-fi drama, the film will be helmed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the female lead.

After completing Project K, Prabhas will start shooting for Spirit. He’s currently waiting for the release of his romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which is set to hit theatres on January 14 next year.