Prabhas, Telugu film fraternity bid tearful adieu to Krishnam Raju

Actor Prabhas on Monday paid a tearful goodbye to his uncle Krishnam Raju, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 83. The video doing the rounds on social media shows Prabhas assisting in the last rites of his uncle amid a lot of police protection. Many members of the Telugu film fraternity also attended the cremation ceremony. Krishnam was cremated with full state honours.

Jagapathi Babu pays his respects to Krishnam Raju. (Photo: PR handout) Jagapathi Babu pays his respects to Krishnam Raju. (Photo: PR handout)

Krishnam Raju was a popular star in the 1970s and he later gravitated to performing supporting roles. During his heydays, he also earned the title ‘Rebel Star’. That screen title was later inherited by Prabhas. In a career spanning over five decades, Krishnam has appeared in more than 180 movies.

Krishnam Raju also had a successful stint in politics. He was elected twice to Lok Sabha and also served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He later quit BJP and joined the Praja Rajyam party founded by Chiranjeevi.

The who’s who Telugu film industry paid their tributes to Krishnam Raju. Many celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Prakash Raj, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas, paid their respects in person and expressed their condolences to Prabhas.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders also condoled the death of Krishnam Raju.