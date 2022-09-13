scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Prabhas, Telugu film fraternity bid tearful adieu to Krishnam Raju

The who's who Telugu film industry paid their tributes to Krishnam Raju, Many celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Prakash Raj, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram Srinivas paid their respects in person and expressed their condolences to Prabhas.

Krishnam Raju funeralPrabhas during the last rites of his uncle Krishnam Raju. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Prabhas on Monday paid a tearful goodbye to his uncle Krishnam Raju, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 83. The video doing the rounds on social media shows Prabhas assisting in the last rites of his uncle amid a lot of police protection. Many members of the Telugu film fraternity also attended the cremation ceremony. Krishnam was cremated with full state honours.

Jagapathi Babu pays his respects to Krishnam Raju. (Photo: PR handout)

Krishnam Raju was a popular star in the 1970s and he later gravitated to performing supporting roles. During his heydays, he also earned the title ‘Rebel Star’. That screen title was later inherited by Prabhas. In a career spanning over five decades, Krishnam has appeared in more than 180 movies.

Krishnam Raju also had a successful stint in politics. He was elected twice to Lok Sabha and also served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He later quit BJP and joined the Praja Rajyam party founded by Chiranjeevi.

The who’s who Telugu film industry paid their tributes to Krishnam Raju. Many celebrities, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Prakash Raj, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas, paid their respects in person and expressed their condolences to Prabhas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...Premium
UPSC Key-September 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Predictive Policing’’ o...
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...Premium
‘Sachin Pilot Zindabad’, the latest trigger for simmering ten...
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders also condoled the death of Krishnam Raju.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 05:15:03 pm
Next Story

Delhi Judicial Services Exam: HC refuses answer sheet re-evaluation of aspirant falling short of one mark

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

nandita das, kapil film TIFF
Kapil Sharma-starrer Zwigato’s premieres at Toronto International Film Festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement