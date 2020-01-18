Prabhas starts shooting for his next

Prabhas’ upcoming film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Prabhas’ upcoming film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Prabhas, whose last outing was Saaho, has begun shooting for his next. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, this project, tentatively titled Prabhas 20, will be a trilingual and is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film, also starring Pooja Hegde, is bankrolled by Gopi Krishna Movies.

The Baahubali actor took to Instagram and wrote, “Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule.”

According to sources, massive sets have been erected at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad for the ongoing schedule. “Prabhas was supposed to join the sets in November last year, but was travelling. He needed a break as Saaho drained him both physically and emotionally,” added a source.

Much like Saaho, we hear a major chunk of this venture will be shot in Europe. Touted to be a love story, Prabhas will essay the role of a fortune teller.

Further, multiple reports suggest that the makers are considering the title, Jaan. However, an official word is awaited. For now, cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Sreekar Prasad are on board. Rest of the cast and crew will be revealed in the coming weeks.

