Prabhas starrer Saaho gets a new release date

After a lot of speculation around the release of one of the most awaited films of the year, Saaho, the makers have finally announced a new release date. The actioner will now hit theaters on August 30. Earlier, the film was scheduled for an Independence Day release along with Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House.

The makers of the Prabhas starrer have said they are not ready to compromise with the content and quality of the film. “We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences, we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day, we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale,” the makers said in a statement.

Making the announcement, UV Creations tweeted, “No compromise on the content and quality! The action begins in cinemas from 30th Aug. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019.”

With the August 30 release, Saaho has got more breathing space at the ticket counters since the Independence Day had been packed with a slew of releases.

Saaho is made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore and has been in production for more than two years. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. While Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is the female lead, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma among others also play pivotal roles.