Prabhas starrer Adipurush kicks off motion capture

The motion capture of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush kicks off on Tuesday. Directed by Om Raut, the film’s shoot is scheduled to begin on February 2.

Talking about the same, producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series said in a statement, “At T- Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts & this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking. Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time. We are proud to bring to our audiences – Adipurush.”

The film is said to be a magnum opus that will utilise high-end technology to bring the world of Adipurush to life. Adipurush is an adaptation of Ramayana with Prabhas playing the role inspired by Lord Ram and Saif playing the role based on Ravan. The film’s tagline reads, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil.”

Prabhas had earlier said in a statement, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu. It is scheduled to release on August 11, 2022 in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well.