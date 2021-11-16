Prabhas shares Radhe Shyam song Ee Raathale: ‘When you truly love something…’

After hours of delay, the first song Ee Raathale from Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam was unveiled on Monday. Sharing the lyrical video of the song on his Instagram handle, Prabhas wrote, “Would love you to join me in the musical journey of #RadheShyam. Sharing the first lyrical video with you all.”

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas. Both shared the lyrical video on their respective social media handles. Radha Krishna Kumar wrote: “When you truly love something, a piece of your heart goes into the thing you love. Here is my heart for you to hear #EeRaathele.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The makers released the song in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Telugu version song was sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi. Justin Prabhakaran’s tune is melodic while the lyrics were written by Krishna Kanth. Interestingly, the song also introduces the characters of Vikramaditya (Prabhas), a palmist, and Prerana (Pooja Hegde), a doctor. It does hint at how these two different people are destined to meet and fall for each other? All these moments are captured as animation in the lyrical video.

Produced by UV Creations in association with T Series and Gopikrishna Movies, Radhe Shyam is a period love drama set with Italy as the backdrop. The movie also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Riddhi Kumar.

Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer, and Resul Pookutty is the sound designer for the project. Nick Powell supervised the action choreography. The movie is all set to be released in the cinema halls on 14th January.

On the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush, Salaar, Project K, and Spirit in the pipeline.