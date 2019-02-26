New teaser of Prabhas’ Saaho offers exciting details

After the phenomenal success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Tollywood sensation Prabhas is gearing up for yet another action-packed film called Saaho. While the movie will hit screens on August 15, the makers teased a glimpse of Saaho with a sixteen-second teaser on Tuesday.

Advertising

The clip shows Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor breaking into a run with Prabhas stealing everyone’s thunder with his bike chase sequence. The promo itself is a teaser for another ‘look’ of the movie that is said to release on March 3.

The makers tweeted the video with a post that read, “The moment that we all were eagerly waiting for! Shades of Saaho Chapter #2 out on 3rd March 2019. Stay tuned for more updates! #ShadesOfSaaho2.”

Saaho is said to have been made on a budget of a jaw-dropping Rs 300 crore, which is even higher than the budget of blockbuster Baahubali 2. In fact, if reports are to be believed, then a chase sequence in the movie itself cost the makers Rs 90 crore. Looks like the makers have left no stone unturned to make Saaho a superhit.

Apart from Prabhas, the movie also features Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma in significant roles. The film has been shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

Advertising

On the work front, Prabhas is also currently prepping for another multilingual which will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead.