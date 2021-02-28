scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Latest news

Here’s when you can watch Prabhas’ Salaar in theatres

Salaar marks Prabhas and Shruti Haasan's first collaboration.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi |
Updated: February 28, 2021 3:47:47 pm
prabhas salaar release datePrabhas' Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan. (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram)

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch Prabhas’ Salaar on the big screen. The film will release on April 14, 2022. The Baahubali actor took to Instagram to share the release date of the film. Sharing a poster that features him in a ‘raging’ avatar, Prabhas wrote, “Delighted to share the release date of #SALAAR. 14th April 2022 see you in cinemas!”

The makers had earlier shared that Salaar will feature Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar. Talking about his role, Prabhas had said earlier, “This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven’t really done before. It’s a pan-Indian film and I can’t wait to be on the sets already.”

Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, filmmaker Prashanth Neel said, “We can’t wait to celebrate with you all.” Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame after his Kannada crime drama KGF: Chapter 1 became a big hit in India.

The film will also star Shruti Haasan in the lead role. This will be the actor’s first project with the Saaho actor.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Krack and Netflix’s Pitta Kathalu. Prabhas has Om Raut’s Adipurush and Radha Krishna Kumar’s romantic drama Radhe Shyam in his kitty, which also stars Pooja Hegde.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sara ali khan photos
Sara Ali Khan’s day out with Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement