Here’s when you can watch Prabhas’ Salaar in theatres

Fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch Prabhas’ Salaar on the big screen. The film will release on April 14, 2022. The Baahubali actor took to Instagram to share the release date of the film. Sharing a poster that features him in a ‘raging’ avatar, Prabhas wrote, “Delighted to share the release date of #SALAAR. 14th April 2022 see you in cinemas!”

The makers had earlier shared that Salaar will feature Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar. Talking about his role, Prabhas had said earlier, “This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven’t really done before. It’s a pan-Indian film and I can’t wait to be on the sets already.”

Sharing the poster on his Instagram account, filmmaker Prashanth Neel said, “We can’t wait to celebrate with you all.” Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame after his Kannada crime drama KGF: Chapter 1 became a big hit in India.

The film will also star Shruti Haasan in the lead role. This will be the actor’s first project with the Saaho actor.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in Krack and Netflix’s Pitta Kathalu. Prabhas has Om Raut’s Adipurush and Radha Krishna Kumar’s romantic drama Radhe Shyam in his kitty, which also stars Pooja Hegde.