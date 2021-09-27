Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan’s mythological epic Adipurush gets a release date, to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan

Forthcoming mythological epic Adipurush will hit the screens on August 11, 2022, confirmed its filmmakers on Monday. The big-budget movie starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, will open in cinemas along with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. The Anand L Rai film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in lead.

After the Maharashtra government’s decision to re-open theatres in October, the Hindi filmmakers are wasting no time locking favourable release dates for their new movies. The release dates for several big star films, including Sooryavanshi, 83, Shamshera, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Prithviraj and Bunty Aur Babli 2 have been announced. And the ongoing announcements have brought much-needed relief to the box office in North India.

The production of Adipurush, meanwhile, is going on at a brisk phase. The film is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, which is a classic tale of good versus evil. While Prabhas is playing the titular role of Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon is essaying the role of princess Sita. And Saif Ali Khan will bring to life one of the greatest mythological villains, Ravana.

The big-budget film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has an interesting set of movies that will be open in cinemas next year. He is also shooting for director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The multilingual action drama will open in cinemas on April 14, 2022. Before that Prabhas’ much-awaited romantic drama Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14, coinciding with the celebrations of Sankranti.