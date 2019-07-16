Prabhas starrer Saaho postponed?

The latest industry buzz is that the release of Saaho, starring Prabhas in the lead role, has been postponed by 15 days. The multi-crore actioner is now likely to open in cinemas on August 30, instead of August 15.

Even as an official confirmation on the same is awaited, the sudden development in the Telugu film industry sort of validates the speculation. The makers of Sharwanand’s Ranarangam and Sesh Adivi’s Evaru on Tuesday confirmed that these two Telugu films will open in cinemas on Independence Day.

It is safe to assume that the producers of Ranarangam and Evaru are unlikely to show the bravado of clashing with Saaho at the box office as everyone knows the popularity and market that Prabhas commands in the post-Baahubali era. It is worth noting that, not just in Telugu states, Saaho has been one of the highly-awaited films across the country.

Even from the business stand point, August 30 gives Saaho more breathing space as the box office is set to be crammed with a slew of releases on Independence Day in the Hindi belt.

Saaho with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore has been in production for more than two years. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. While Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is the female lead, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma will also play important roles.