Saaho: Prabhas wraps up Mumbai schedule

Prabhas has wrapped up Saaho’s Mumbai schedule. The actor had started shooting for the action thriller in the city a few days back.

Advertising

Apart from Mumbai, the film has been shot in Abu Dhabi where Prabhas shot for a 20-minutes long chase sequence.

Also starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, Saaho is set to entertain the audience with world-class action, choreographed by Hollywood stunt director Kenny Bates, who is known for his work in films like Transformers (2007) and Die Hard (1988).

As per sources, the makers of Prabhas starrer had hired 50 Hollywood crew members to shoot one of the action sequences in the film, making it the most expensive action sequence shot in the history of Indian Cinema.

Advertising

In fact, Prabhas will leave the audience thrilled with a one-of-its-kind Jetman sequence, which is being shot for an Indian film for the first time ever.

Sujeeth’s directorial Saaho is being simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor’s debut in Tollywood. Apart from Shraddha, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, and Evelyn Sharma also play important roles in the film.

Saaho will release on August 15, 2019.