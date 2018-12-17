Prabhas’ Saaho to hit screens on August 15

Actor Prabhas’ Saaho will hit the screens on August 15, announced the producers of the film on Monday.

Saaho went on the floors in September this year. The film is currently in the post-production stage. Saaho is being helmed by Sujeeth, who earlier made Run Raja Run (2014) for UV Creations, which is owned by Prabhas’ brother and friends.

The new-age action entertainer is said to have been made on a whopping budget of Rs 300 crore, which is higher than the budget of Prabhas’ global hit Baahubali 2. The producers earlier revealed that just a high-voltage action sequence involving a hot-pursuit cost them a whopping Rs 90 crore.

Major action portions for Saaho were extensively shot in Abu Dhabi. It became only the second longest Indian movie to be shot in Abu Dhabi after Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

“Popular Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates has composed the stunt scenes for Saaho. The filmmakers wanted to use little special effects in action scenes as they wanted to keep it as real as they could,” said sources.

Saaho was simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. While Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has played the female lead, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, and Evelyn Sharma have also played important roles.

Prabhas is currently shooting for another trilingual film, which is directed KK Radha Krishna Kumar. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.