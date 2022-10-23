Prabhas’ rugged look from Salaar unveiled on his birthday: ‘Time for the rebel to revel up’

On the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, Homable Films has released stills of the actor from the movie Salaar. Prabhas is seen in a stylish avatar and a rugged look.

The makers wrote on Twitter, “The person who dreamt incomprehensibly big n transcended boundaries of language, culture n cinema to achieve a global appeal. To the man with an unparalleled following, wishing u long life n success. To our Paramount #Prabhas a very Happy B’day.”

The person who dreamt incomprehensibly big n transcended boundaries of language, culture n cinema to achieve a global appeal. To the man with an unparalleled following, wishing u long life n success.

To our Paramount 🌟 #Prabhas a very Happy B’day.#HappyBirthdayPrabhas #Salaar pic.twitter.com/O4s1XANjCi — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) October 23, 2022

Time for the Rebel to Revel up 🌋

Wishing our one and only Violent Man, #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday.#Salaar #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/QS700euJJ9 — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) October 23, 2022

Salaar director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter and penned a sweet note for the Adipurush actor. He wrote, “Happy birthday Darling! Have a great year and we will try our best in making this year extra special for you.”

Happy birthday Darling! Have a great year and we will try our best in making this year extra special for you.

#HappyBirthdayPrabhas #Salaar pic.twitter.com/NzPhhikpar — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) October 23, 2022

Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. Touted to be an action-thriller film, it is now scheduled to release in theatres on September 23, 2023.

Prabhas, who is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, has interesting projects lined up. The trailer for his upcoming film Adipurush, opposite Kriti Sanon, was released recently. He also has Project K with Deepika Padukone.