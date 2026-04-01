Prabhas roots for ‘Sweety’ Anushka Shetty, backs her Malayalam debut Kathanar with a warm trailer post

When Prabhas took to social media to react to the trailer of Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, it was not just a celebrity shoutout, it was one old co-star cheering on another, and that made it personal.

The Kalki 2898-AD actor shared his thoughts on the trailer shortly after it dropped on March 31, writing: “#KathanarTrailer looks very riveting and promising… Loved the visuals, the scale and the world you all have created… Wishing sweety and the entire team all the very best..!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The word “sweety” was not lost on anyone who has followed South Indian cinema. It is the nickname Prabhas has used for Anushka Shetty since their time together on the Baahubali franchise, where the two played opposite each other in one of the biggest Indian films ever made. The affectionate term instantly gave his post a warmth that went beyond a routine professional endorsement, and fans of the pair were quick to notice.

About Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer

The Kathanar trailer was unveiled on March 31, giving audiences their first real sense of the film’s scale and tone. The makers also confirmed a monsoon release window, though an exact date is yet to be announced.

The film is directed by Rojin Thomas and draws from Kerala’s folklore, exploring a mystical world rooted in local legend. It is headlined by Jayasurya, who plays the legendary priest Kadamattathu Kathanar, while Anushka Shetty steps into the role of Kalliyankattu Neeli, a powerful Yakshi whose intense presence emerges as one of the trailer’s most talked-about elements.

For Anushka Shetty, this is a significant moment. Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer marks her debut in Malayalam cinema, adding a new chapter to a career that has been built largely in Telugu and Tamil films. The project has been closely watched since its announcement, and the trailer has only added to the anticipation.

The film is written by Rojin Thomas and R. Ramanand, with principal photography now wrapped. Post-production is underway, with a worldwide release planned across up to 15 languages.

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Drawing from European horror and Gothic dark fantasy, Kathanar is framed as a retelling of the Kadamattathu Kathanar legend rather than a direct adaptation of any existing story. The visuals blend real locations with heavy use of CGI and VFX, and the makers appear to be aiming for a more global appeal.

The film is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner. The ensemble cast includes Prabhu Deva, Sanoop San, Sandy, Devika, Nitish Bharadwaj, Vineeth, Harish Uthaman, Sreekanth Murali, and Kulpreet Yadav in supporting roles.

Prabhas was not the only one to respond to the trailer. The release has drawn reactions from fans, critics, and trade observers alike, with the visuals and world-building receiving particular attention. The film is set to open in theatres during the 2026 monsoon season.

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