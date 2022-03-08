Prabhas reveals Prithviraj is a part of Salaar cast

Actor Prabhas is busy promoting his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam across the country. At a recent press conference in Kerala, Prabhas revealed that Malayalam star Prithviraj will star in his movie Salaar.

“Prithviraj sir is also doing that film. We are so lucky (to have him) in the film. We are so happy that he accepted to be part of it,” Prabhas said.

The makers had earlier shared that Salaar will feature Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar. Talking about his role, Prabhas had said earlier, “This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven’t really done before. It’s a pan-Indian film and I can’t wait to be on the sets already.”

Written and directed by Prasanth Neel, Salaar will reportedly be released in two parts. The makers had earlier announced the movie will open in cinemas on April 14. However, the release was pushed due to the delay caused by the pandemic. Meanwhile, Prasanth’s much-awaited movie KGF: Chapter 2 is set to hit the screens on April 14.

Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam will hit the screens this Friday. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.