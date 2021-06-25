Prabhas resumes shoot for Radhe Shyam

A still of Prabhas from Radhe Shyam. (Photo: PR Handout)

With lockdown 2.0 ending in Telangana, more films are going on the floors. After SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Radhe Shyam joins the list of films to resume production post the lockdown.

The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial resumed its shoot in Hyderabad on Friday. In the ongoing start-to-finish schedule, the makers will shoot a song involving the film’s lead actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, and finish the patchwork.

The industry buzz is that the release date for Radhe Shyam will be soon finalised by production house T-Series.

Radhe Shyam has been in the making for the past four years. Two corona-induced lockdowns impacted the shooting of the movie.

Vamsi, Pramod, and Praseedha are bankrolling the project under UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies banners in association with T-Series.

Set in Europe of 1970s, Radhe Shyam also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan.

On the work front, Prabhas also has Salaar, Adipurush and a Nag Ashwin directorial in his kitty.