Prabhas shares first personal post, remembers late uncle Krishnam Raju. See here

Telugu actor Prabhas is known for keeping a low profile when it comes to his personal life. While many actors post updates about themselves on social media, Prabhas has always posted work-related content. However, that changed when the actor uploaded a video of his late uncle Krishnam Raju recently.

Prabhas posted a fan-made video, which showed the similarities between late actor Krishnam Raju and Prabhas’s acting styles. From their expressions to the way they perform action, the video included a lot of scenes that showed how Prabhas’ uncle inspired him. Prabhas didn’t write any caption but only posted a folded hands emoji.

Check out the video here –

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Krishnam Raju was a very popular name in the world of Telugu cinema. He was known as a ‘rebel star’ and had worked in over 183 feature films. The actor, who also had an active political career as part of Praja Raajyam Party, had won several awards for his work in Telugu cinema. He died on September 11 of complications from pneumonia.

Prabhas, who is among the most popular stars in the country, was devastated by the loss and was inconsolable during his uncle’s last rites. Many people from the Telugu film industry such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR were present at the funeral. Many others took to social media to pay their respects.

Prabhas is shooting for his upcoming film Project K with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Last seen in the multilingual film Radhe Shyam, the actor also has Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in the pipeline. The film is set to release on January 12, 2023.