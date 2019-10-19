Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, SS Rajamouli reunite for Baahubali in London

It was a nostalgic moment for the fans of Baahubali as actor Prabhas shared a new post on his Instagram account. He posted a photo with the team of the period drama including director SS Rajamouli, producer Shobu Yarlagadda and co-actors, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty. For those who are wondering where and why was the team together, this Baahubali reunion happened in London. All of them were there for MM Keeravani’s Live Music concert of Baahubali at the famous Royal Albert Theater.

In the caption of the photo, Prabhas, last seen in Saaho, mentioned, “It’s a #RoyalReunion in London with my #Baahubali team! Can’t wait to experience the LIVE rendition of @baahubalimovie score at the @royalalberthall this evening. @ssrajamouli @shobuy_ @ranadaggubati #Anushka.”

The photo which had the Baahubali team smiling from ear to ear was also shared by Rana Daggubati on social media. “The best evening with the best people!! ❤️” he wrote along with the photos. Filmmaker Rajamouli also expressed his excitement for the music concert as he posted identical photos on Instagram.

Along with the music concert, the film will also be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London on October 19.

Earlier, on October 9, Prabhas took to his Instagram account and in a video, shared, “Hello everyone, I am excited to say that Baahubali The Beginning will be screened at Royal Albert Hall in London on October 19, 2019. A live orchestra will be performing the epic score in sync with the film. Please join me, Rana, SS Rajamouli, Keeravaani and team BB for yet another epic event.” In another post, he shared a photo of Baahubali team and wrote, “Super excited to join my #Baahubali team in London on October 19th to catch a LIVE rendition of MM Keeravaani’s score for the film by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra! Would love all of you to join us… @royalalberthall”

Baahubali, the historical drama had an epic run at the box office in India. The film did wonders in the overseas market as well. It was released in two parts–The Beginning and The Conclusion.