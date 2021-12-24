Prabhas: Radhe Shyam’s climax will be the highlight of the film

The pre-release event of the much-anticipated movie Radhe Shyam was held in Hyderabad on Thursday night. The trailer of the film was launched by fans of Prabhas at the event. Apart from actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, director Radha Krishna Kumar, and the film’s producers, directors Om Raut (Adipurush), Nag Ashwin (Project K), Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Spirit), producer Dil Raju and veteran actor Krishnam Raju also attended the mega pre-release event. Naveen Polishetty of Jathi Rathnalu fame hosted the event.

Speaking at the pre-release event of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas said, “Thank you all. You (fans) launched the trailer. I hope you liked it. Radhe Shyam is my second film with the prestigious Gopikrishna Movies banner after Billa. So I am a little tensed. The movie is a love story, but it has a lot more to offer, as you saw in the trailer. The entire cast and crew worked so hard for this film during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to the crew and cast. A director working on a single movie for five years is not a joke. But he fought, and you just saw how he envisioned it in the trailer. The film has lots of twists and turns. I hope you enjoy them. I am expecting the film’s climax to be the highlight.”

In his speech, director Radha Krishna emphasised how hard it was to write the film’s story. He said, “It took four years to complete the film’s shoot, but it took almost 18 years to write this story. I heard this storyline for the first time from my guru Chandrasekhar Yeleti. When I wanted to do a movie with Prabhas, I borrowed the plotline from my guru. I took it as a challenge and developed it. I made philosophy into a love story and narrated it to Prabhas. He liked it. The film has no fights. But it will have a face-off between a boy and a girl. The film showcases the journey of a boy who crosses oceans for a girl. It’s a love story beyond your understanding and expectations. The trailer is just an invitation to the film. You will love the movie. I thank all who have been supporting me for the past four years.”

“Prabhas sir, you are not a star, you are not a superstar. You are a universe by yourself. If someone wants to become a star, they will have to work hard. But you will make them stars overnight. I wish everybody should have a friend and guru like you. You taught me so many things. There is nothing more I can say but I just have love for you,” he added.

Starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan, Radhe Shyam is all set to release worldwide on January 14 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.