Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, Mammootty’s Bheeshmaparvam get OTT release date

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that Tollywood star Prabhas‘ latest movie Radhe Shyam will premiere on its platform on April 1. The OTT release of the movie is happening about 20 days after it hit theatres.

“Radhe Shyam is a story that echoes perfectly in this new age of boundless cinema. Visionary director Radha Krishna, Pooja Hegde and our entire team has put in all their heart and created this passionate labour of love for everyone to enjoy. I am very delighted to bring this saga closer to home with the digital release and hope to continue receiving all the adoration from audiences worldwide,” Prabhas said in a statement.

Radhe Shyam released on March 11 amid much hype. However, the film garnered poor reviews and it also failed to generate good word of mouth. The makers claimed that the movie managed to earn Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. However, some trade analysts have put the film’s total theatrical business well below Rs 150 crore. The collection is underwhelming considering the huge production cost of the movie.

Meanwhile, Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest gangster drama Bheeshmaparvam is also all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 1. The film, which was released on March 3, managed to emerge as a hit at the worldwide box office. The movie has reportedly earned more than Rs 80 crore.

Helmed by Amal Neerad, Bheeshmaparvam boasts of a sprawling star cast, including Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Sreenath Bhasi, Tabu, Farhaan Faasil and Lena among others.