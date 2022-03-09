Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam makes over Rs 200 crore in pre-release business: report

Prabhas‘ much-awaited movie Radhe Shyam is all set to open in cinemas worldwide this Friday. Ahead of its release, it was reported that the film clocked a record pre-release business.

According to AndhraBoxOffice.com, the movie’s theatrical rights has fetched about Rs 210 crores. Of which, more than Rs 100 crore has come from selling distribution rights in the Telugu states.

Considering the pan-India popularity of Prabhas, the film is expected to take a significant opening across many parts of the country. The film, meanwhile, is set to totally dominate the screens in Telugu states. The Telugu version of Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan is unlikely to pose any challenge at the box office to Radhe Shyam. Etharkkum Thunindhavan is due in cinemas on Thursday.

Radhe Shyam will have a two-week theatrical run without much competition at the Telugu box office. The next big release will come in the form of director SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated movie RRR. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, RRR is due in cinemas on March 25.

Radhe Shyam is expected to further aid the recovery of theatrical business in India, which was hard hit by the outbreak of the pandemic. The movie is also set to benefit from the revised ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh. “I would like to thank the CM of AP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy garu, Perni Nani garu for understanding the concerns of the Telugu Film fraternity and for supporting us through the new revised ticket prices,” wrote Prabhas on his Facebook page, while reacting to the state’s order on the movie tickets.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.