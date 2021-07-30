Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam gets a Sankranthi release date, to clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pawan Kalyan’s next

A poster of Prabhas from his upcoming romantic drama Radhe Shyam. (Photo: PR Handout)

Producers of Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam have announced a new release date for the film. The love drama will now release on 14th January, 2022, the makers said on Friday. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, but the film was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! #RadheShyam all set to release in a theatres near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022. Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja,” the makers wrote and shared a new poster of Prabhas.

New Year. New Beginnings. And a New Release Date! 🌟💕#RadheShyam all set to release in a theatres near you on Makar Sankranti, 14th January 2022 Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/FyhaF5kD8W — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 30, 2021

Prabhas also took to his Instagram page and wrote, “Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date – 14th January, 2022 worldwide!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati movie are also scheduled to be released in the Sankranthi season-2022.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, Radhe Shyam marks the return of Prabhas to the romantic genre after a gap of almost a decade and it will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Set in 1970s Europe, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady of the movie with Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan in other important roles.

T-Series is presenting the movie while Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha U are the producers. The music composition for the South Indian languages is handled by Justin Prabhakaran and Manoj Paramahamsa is the cinematographer.