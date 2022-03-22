Makers claim Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam earned Rs 400 cr in 10 days: Here’s a fact-check

It is safe to say Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam did not live up to its expectations at the box office. After opening on a positive note in cinemas earlier this month, the movie made little to no noise at the box office countrywide. While The Kashmir Files took over the box office, this big budget offering went out with a whimper.

The popularity of Prabhas helped the movie to power through the weekend despite all the mixed reviews. However, the film’s collection declined during the weekdays and it never recovered from the slump.

The makers, however, have claimed the movie has raked in more than Rs 200 crore from its ticket sales worldwide. “#RadheShyam made business of 400 Crores in just 10 days It has globally collected over 200 crs via theatrical release & 200+ crs via non theatrical rights (sic),” tweeted the film’s spokesperson Nikil Murukan.

However, the other estimates put the film’s worldwide collection so far well below the Rs 150 crore mark. Ormax Media, a media consulting firm, told indianexpress.com, that the film’s worldwide 10-day collection was Rs 120 crore. And the film seemingly made no impact in the Hindi belt after the initial euphoria.

“Radhe Shyam opened to average response in the Hindi markets and could never pick its collections. The first day box office for the Hindi version was Rs 4.50 crore nett and it managed to collect only Rs 14 crore over the weekend. While the content appreciation was missing, it also faced stiff competition from The Kashmir Files. The net collection of the Hindi version is Rs 18 crore. The Telugu version opened to big first day of Rs 37 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana but could not grow in that market as well. The film dropped heavily across all languages from Monday onwards,” said Gautam Jain, Partner, Ormax Media.

AndhraBoxOffice.com also shared a similar observation on the film’s theatrical run. “#RadheShyam crashed after the 1st Weekend at the BoxOffice and never recovered again to make an impact. More or less closing WW Gross Including All Languages is ₹140 Cr Approx. A Huge Double Disaster,” it tweeted on Monday.

#RadheShyam crashed after the 1st Weekend at the BoxOffice and never recovered again to make an impact. More or less closing WW Gross Including All Languages is ₹140 Cr Approx. A Huge Double Disaster. — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 21, 2022

Radhe Shyam is said to have cost over Rs 300 crore to its producers UV Creations. Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.