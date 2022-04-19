Prabhas shares reasons for Radhe Shyam’s box office debacle: ‘Maybe people don’t want to..’

Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, tanked at the box office. The film failed to perform not only in the Hindi belt but also in the southern states where Prabhas has been a rage ever since the success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. Recently, the actor shared a couple of reasons that could have led to the failure of the film at ticket counters across the country.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Prabhas said there is a possibility that his audience doesn’t want to see him as a romantic hero or if they do, they might want him to be ‘too good’. Offering theories about Radhe Shyam’s failure, he said, “Maybe Covid or maybe we missed something in the script. Maybe people don’t want to watch me in that zone.”

As per box-office tracking website AndhraBoxoffice, Radhe Shyam failed to mint money beyond its first weekend. The portal tweeted, “Radhe Shyam crashed after the 1st Weekend at the Box-office and never recovered again to make an impact. More or less closing WW Gross Including All Languages is ₹140 Cr Approx. A Huge Double Disaster.” Ormax Media, a media consulting firm, told indianexpress.com that the film’s worldwide 10-day collection was Rs 120 crore. And the film seemingly made no impact in the Hindi belt after the initial euphoria.

Many would wonder if the pressure of recreating Baahubali’s success is weighing on the actor. But Prabhas feels the pressure of Baahubali’s success is more on the directors and producers of the upcoming films, and not on him. “I don’t have that pressure to cross Baahubali or make the biggest film,” he said. The actor only wishes to entertain his audience in the best possible manner.

Prabhas will be next seen in the multilingual period drama Adipurush. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh, among others. He also has director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar co-starring Shruti Haasan in the pipeline.