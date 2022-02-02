Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s romantic drama Radhe Shyam to release on this date

The makers of the highly-anticipated movie Radhe Shyam have locked March 11 as the film’s release date. The film’s protagonist Prabhas on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and announced the release date for the movie with a new poster. “11.03.22. I’ll see you. #RadheShyamOnMarch11,” his caption for the image read.

Contrary to the regular practice of having the lead pair, the new poster of Radhe Shyam has a striking visual of a cruise ship stuck in the middle of a cyclone that hit the ocean. The content on the image read, “Witness the biggest war between love & destiny. 11.03.2022 worldwide in theatres.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial was suppose to release on January 14. But it got postponed owing to the surge in the cases of Covid-19 and the uncertainty over the operations of cinema halls amidst the pandemic.

UV Creations and T-Series have bankrolled Radhe Shyam in association with Gopi Krishna Movies. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, while Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan will be seen in other pivotal roles.

The movie will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.