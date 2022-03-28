Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam gets a digital premiere date

Prabhas recent outing Radhe Shyam is all set to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime from April 1st. The OTT giant on Monday announced the film’s streaming date with a new trailer on social media. They wrote, “Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, April 1.”

With Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial was released worldwide on March 11 in multiple Indian languages. The film, however, failed to impress the audience and critics alike. The movie, which was made on an estimated budget of over Rs 300 crore, raked in over Rs 210 crore gross from its two weeks of theatrical run. Set in the Europe of 1970s, the film sees Prabhas as a palmist named Vikramaditya while Pooja played Prerana, a doctor.

The movie went on the floors in 2018 and was in production for almost three and half years, with an unimaginable hype surrounding it. However, the movie miserably failed to cash in on it with an unconvincing story. In Indian Express review, Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Why did Prabhas, coasting on his macho action hero image, agree to play a role in which he has to mouth such lines as, ‘I am not a relationship type, I am a flirtationship type’.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K in the pipeline.