Prabhas on need for pan-Indian films: ‘In 5 years, we will the biggest film industry in the world’

Prabhas is all set to appear on the big screen with his ambitious new project Radhe Shyam along with Pooja Hegde. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 400 crores. Earlier this week, the actor was in Mumbai promoting his film where he spoke about how he is doing a romantic film after a long gap. His last two releases are Sujeeth’s Saaho and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series.

His upcoming films like Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi thriller Project K, with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, and Om Raut’s Adipurush, which is a mythological film based on the epic Ramayana, with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan — are also big budget actioners.

The Baahubali fame said, “The films that I am doing — Adi Purush and Nag Ashwin’s film — they are the biggest action films. After every two-three films I want to try something different. In Telugu also, I was an action hero in my first film, but then I did Darling and Mr Perfect (both romances), and they worked, both were big hits. I don’t want the audience to get bored of me, so I like experimenting with different genres at every opportunity I get.”

Prabhas, along with SS Rajamouli, established pan-India films. With Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, the Telugu film industry started making films that cater to an audience throughout India, specially the western and the northern regions in the country.

Talking about the culture of pan-India films and why it is important for all the film industries of the country to come together to make them, Prabhas said, “Hollywood has one language in which films are made and so is the case with Chinese or Korean films. But in India, we have films being made in several languages. With films like RRR, Radhe Shyam or my previous film Baahubali, which opened many doors, we are trying and experimenting in films and reach the Indian audience. We have started to see our films as Indian cinema. In the next five years, we will be the biggest industry in the world.”

“It is time, we should make more Indian films as one country. Everybody is trying to make Indian cinema, from north, south, east, west and Radhe Shyam is very much an Indian film,” Prabhas concluded.

Radhe Shyam is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 11.