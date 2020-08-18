Prabhas to star in Om Raut directorial Adipurush

The Prabhas starrer will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. (Photo: Instagram/prabhas)

Prabhas will be collaborating with Tanhaji director Om Raut for a 3D action drama titled Adipurush. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the Hindi-Telugu bilingual is scheduled to hit theaters in 2022.

Prabhas took to his Instagram account to make the announcement. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil! #Adipurush @omraut @bhushankumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries”

On Monday, Prabhas and Om Raut released a clip on Facebook, where they were seen building the anticipation of fans by asking them if they were ready for ‘the big announcement.’

Adipurush will mark the first collaboration of director Om Raut and actor Prabhas. Apart from this movie, Prabhas also has the romantic drama Radhe Shyam and the Nag Ashwin film with Deepika Padukone in his kitty. While Radhe Shyam will see Prabhas romancing Pooja Hegde, the Prabhas-Deepika movie is being touted as another epic multilingual movie.

Prabhas was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Saaho, along with Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor.

