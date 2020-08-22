Prabhas is meant for essaying larger-than-life roles: Adipurush director Om Raut

Prabhas will play the lead role in Om Raut's epic action-drama Adipurush. (Photo: Prabhas/Instagram and Om Raut/Instagram)

Prabhas recently announced that he will play the lead role in director Om Raut’s next film Adipurush. The epic action-drama will be Raut’s first project after Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released in January this year.

Talking about Adipurush, Om said in a statement, “Ever since I watched Baahubali, I was impressed by Prabhas. He is so subtle that we can relate and feel the depth of his characters. Adipurush is my dream project and dreams of a director cannot be accomplished without a team. I have Prabhas to help me translate my vision on screen and our producer, Bhushan Kumar has been a pillar of strength and understanding with his unconditional support through this initial phase of our journey. It will be a great chance to work with both of them.”

He added, “I am very excited to be on the sets with Prabhas. While we were discussing the film, he showed a lot of enthusiasm about the storyline and has already started the prep for the same. He is meant for essaying larger-than-life roles, and I am sure we as a team will deliver the best product to the audience,”

Prabhas is best known for playing Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in SS Rajamouli’s epic fantasy action duology, Baahubali.

On August 18, Prabhas released a poster and title announcement video for Adipurush. He had said in a statement, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, Adipurush is set to release in 2022.

Prabhas also has Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde and an untitled Nag Ashwin directorial in his kitty.

