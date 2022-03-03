Prabhas on marriage plans: ‘Told my mother I’d get married after Baahubali, now I don’t have a choice…’

Prabhas is looking forward to the release of Radhe Shyam. The famously shy actor spoke to the media about his film and other upcoming projects — Salaar, Adipurush and Project K — where he will be seen with Bollywood co-stars like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. He also discussed his relationship status, accepting that his mother wants him to tie the knot.

About his upcoming films, Prabhas said, “So Salaar is coming after KGF 2 (both films are helmed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel). Adipurush is done, we are just waiting for the CGI and 3D work. Big films have a lot of post-production work. Project K and Salaar are happening simultaneously.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Talking about working with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Project K, Prabhas said, “Deepika and I have only worked together for four days till now. Amitabh sir is not Bollywood, he is everywhere.” Project K is a sci-fiction movie directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Prabhas also said how Radhe Shyam is a special film for him because he is doing a romantic film after a long time. He said, “Radhe Shyam is a love story but (many other elements) are also there. There are many twists and turns in the film and I hope you will enjoy it. I think the climax would be a highlight.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Prabhas comes from a family of film producers. On being asked if he would want to dabble in production too, the actor replied, “My father (Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju) was a producer, I have seen his tough times. I have seen the worst side of the business, I see my cousins. I would not like to get into the business that way, I am happy with what I am doing. I am offered the best film, such big budget films. I am worried for my producer friends, so I definitely do not want to get into production side.”

Does coming from a film family add more pressure for him to prove his craft. He accepts he felt like that initially in his career. “We know the flaws of the film industry and how things can go wrong in no time. I have seen my dad go through it. But my first fight was acceptance. In the first three years, my films didn’t do well. My first film did Rs 1 crore business or so, my second film didn’t do well. I thought the third one will do better, but the producer ran off. Then my fourth film did okay. With Baahubali, Rajamouli has given me something special and now there is no pressure.”

Talking about pressure, Prabhas is not only facing it on the work front, but also in his personal life. The star confessed that his family has been pressurising him to “get married, settle down and start a family”.

Prabhas wants that too, but it will happen at the “right time”. He said, “These conversations always take place at home. It is very normal. Like every mother, my mother too wants me to settle down and have kids. During Baahubali, I told her that let me finish the movie and then I’ll think about marriage. Now, I don’t have a choice so I tell her not to stress. It will happen when it is supposed to happen. Obviously, I want to get married and settled down, but it will happen at the right time.”