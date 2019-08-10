Prabhas: There are many twists and turns in Saaho

The trailer for multi-lingual actioner Saaho was unveiled on Saturday. The film stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The trailer has left Prabhas’ fans impressed, thanks to stunning action scenes and visual effects.

At the trailer launch in Mumbai, Prabhas said that Saaho has loads of twists and turns and that he hopes his fans will like it. “Coming out of Baahubali was not easy,” Prabhas said, adding, “We took two years to make this film, and my fans will kill me for that. Sujeeth has done a great job with this film. It is based on a strong screenplay. There are so many twists and turns. I hope my fans love it.”

Saaho is Prabhas’ first film after the Baahubali duology, in which he played the titular role. He made it clear that while Saaho features a lot of high-end stunts and action set pieces, it cannot be compared to Baahubali franchise. He said, “Baahubali has made history, but with Saaho we only want to entertain the audience. It is nothing compared to Baahubali.”

The actor also revealed that he did not want to give Saaho two years as he spent four years in the filming and promotion of Baahubali. “I didn’t want to give two years to this film as I had given four years to Baahubali. But the action sequences demanded that much time from us.”

Prabhas also said that he plays the role of a police officer in the film, but the trailer hinted that his character has shades of grey.

Shraddha Kapoor debuts in south cinema with Saaho. Talking about working with Shraddha, Prabhas said, “I haven’t helped Shraddha in Telugu much but Shraddha has helped me a lot in Hindi.”

Saaho releases on August 30.