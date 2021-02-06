Prabhas looks lovestruck in Radhe Shyam pre teaser, watch video

The makers of Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam on Saturday released a pre-teaser of the upcoming multi-lingual romance, showing the action star in an endearing avatar.

Radhe Shyam, also starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role, has been written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The new clip also revealed that the film’s teaser will be unveiled this Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Watch the pre teaser of Radhe Shyam here:

The pre-teaser begins with a visual of Prabhas from his blockbuster Baahubali as the caption on the screen reads, “You have known the man.” As the next caption reads, “It’s time to know his heart,” the video moves to a calmer image of Prabhas smiling away and blushing, walking on a snow-laden street.

The soft, slow background score only adds to the soothing effect of the visuals. From the pre-teaser clip, it’s certain that Prabhas will be seen in a never-before role of a soft-hearted charmer.

Radhe Shyam is presented by Krishnam Raju under Gopi Krishna Movies and jointly produced by UV Creations and T-Series. It has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. It has been speculated that the film will release in theatres later this year but a release date is yet to be announced.