Prabhas launches Ye Zindagi song, wishes Rowdy Boys team the best: ‘Don’t get stressed’

Actor Prabhas on Wednesday has launched a song titled Ye Zindagi from the film Rowdy Boys, which revolves around the theme of friendship. Thanking Prabhas, the film’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote on Twitter, “Thank you Darling #Prabhas garu for releasing the youthful friendship song Ye Zindagi from #RowdyBoys.”

Speaking at the song launch event, Prabhas said, “Superb song. It’s a super launch for Ashish (as a hero), and happy to launch a good song from the movie. Friendship is very important in our lives. Mine and Dil Raju’s friendship is 18 years old. All the best to the entire team. Don’t get stressed. Sankranthi is a good time for the film’s release.”

Sung by Ram Miriyal, with lyrics by Krishna Kanth, Ye Zindagi song describes the importance of friendship, as well as the ups and downs.

Rowdy Boys marks the acting debut of Ashish, the son of producer Shirish and co-stars Anupama Parameswaran. Directed by Harsha Konuganti of Husharu fame, the movie has cinematography by Madhie and music by Devi Sri Prasad. Dil Raju and Shirish are the producers of the project.

With Sahidev Vikram, Karthik Rathnam, Tej Kurapati, and Komalee in other prominent roles, Rowdy Boys is set to release on 14th January.