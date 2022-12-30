Unstoppable with NBK: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon rumoured relationship dominates episode, Ram Charan adds fuel to fire

The second season of Unstoppable with NBK is on a roll. The show, hosted by Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna, had Prabhas in its latest episode. The teasers and promos created quite a buzz among fans of Prabhas. It’s safe to say that no other episodes in the past created such anticipation for the show.

In order to cash in on the popularity of the episode, the showrunners have split it into two parts. The first part of the episode was dominated by discussions about Prabhas’ romantic life. “When are you planning to get married?” was Balakrishna’s first question to Prabhas.

Prabhas, unsure of how to respond to the question, said “Only fate can decide it. But, I will get married.”

Balakrishna pressed on the subject seemingly in hope that Prabhas would give in and finally reveal what was happening with his love life. It seemed difficult for Balakrishna to believe that Prabhas didn’t have a girlfriend. Balakrishna doubled down on his probing when he connected with Ram Charan on the show via a phone call. Prabhas and Ram Charan are best friends. Balakrishna must have thought if he can’t get anything out of Prabhas, at least Ram Charan will crack under pressure.

Ram Charan played along with Balakrishna. “I was told Prabhas was going to give some good news soon,” said Ram Charan, leaving Prabhas surprised. Prabhas pleaded with Ram Charan to clarify what he meant by “good news.” He kept reminding Ram Charan and Balakrishna that it would lead to unnecessary speculations on social media and he wanted to steer clear of it. However, Ram Charan playfully ganged up with Balakrishna in pulling Prabhas’s leg.

Before he disconnected the call, owing to the repeated pleas from Prabhas, Ram Charan told Balakrishna, “Sir, this was all drama. There was nothing like that.” At one point, Balakrishna directly asked Prabhas about his rumoured relationship with Kriti Sanon. “You have worked with so many actresses. But, how come Rama fell only in love with Sita?,” asked Balakrishna.

Balakrishna was referring to the rumour started by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. During the promotion of Bhediya, Varun claimed Kriti was in love with an actor, who was not in Mumbai but shooting with Deepika Padukone elsewhere. At the time, Deepika was shooting with Prabhas in Hyderabad for their upcoming science-fiction film Project K. “It’s old news, sir. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing,” Prabhas told Balakrishna.

And Balakrishna pressed Prabhas to say the name of ‘madam.’ After being repeatedly compelled for some time, Prabhas said, “Kriti Sanon.”

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are playing the roles of Ram and Sita in the mythological epic Adipurush, which is directed by Om Raut. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens during the Pongal/Sankranti festival. However, its release was postponed after the film’s teaser generated extremely negative reactions from the public.

Part 2 of this episode of Unstoppable with NBK will premiere on Aha on January 6.