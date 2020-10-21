Prabhas is Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam, check out poster

Prabhas plays Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam. (Photo: UV Creations/Twitter)

The makers of Radhe Shyam on Wednesday treated fans to a poster of the film’s lead actor Prabhas. The poster comes after Pooja Hegde’s poster, which was released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, earlier this month.

Wishing Prabhas Happy Birthday in advance, the makers introduced Prabhas’ character with a poster on Twitter. Sharing the poster, producers UV Creations wrote, “The BIG moment has arrived!! Here’s introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya from #RadheShyam!”

The poster has Prabhas in a retro look in Italy. He is leaning on a vintage car with a nameplate bearing his name.

On Tuesday, Pooja Hegde posted a video on Instagram to announce that “something exciting” is coming up.

Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar also shared the video with a caption that read, “Like you all, we can’t hold our excitement too till the birthday. Let’s take this to next level. How about something tomorrow? Stay tuned! #RadheShyamSurprise”

Earlier, the team had announced that on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, on October 23, they will share the first motion poster of the film. The makers tagged it as ‘Beats of Radhe Shyam.’

Radhe Shyam marks the first project of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas. The film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

As per reports, Radhe Shyam is a romance drama, which will feature Prabhas in the role of a fortune teller.

The music of the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam versions will be composed by Dear Comrade fame Justin Prabhakaran.

Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The mega-budget film is being simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On the work front, apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas has Om Raut’s Adipurush and the untitled Nag Ashwin directorial in his kitty. Pooja recently announced Cirkus as her next Bollywood outing.

