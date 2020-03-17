Prabhas is my 3 am friend: Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty shared screen space with Prabhas in the Baahubali films. Anushka Shetty shared screen space with Prabhas in the Baahubali films.

Anushka Shetty recently opened up about Baahubali co-star Prabhas, with whom she is rumoured to be in a relationship.

Referring to Prabhas as a ‘dear friend’, Anushka said they have known each other for 15 years. “Prabhas is one of my 3 am friends. We are usually linked up because we are not married, but make an amazing on-screen pair. Had there been anything between both of us, it would have been out by this time. We are of the same kind. We don’t hide any emotions if we are involved,” the actor told Deccan Chronicle.

A few days ago, reports suggested Anushka Shetty was dating director Prakash Kovelamudi of Judgmental Hai Kya fame. Rumours were rife that they will get hitched by the end of this year. Though the Size Zero actor admitted that she was in a relationship, she said she had the most beautiful relationship in the past, around the year 2008. “I can’t tell who it is. I would have revealed his identity had we still been together. But the day I get married, it will be an open thing,” Anushka said.

On the professional front, Anushka has Nishabdam in the pipeline. The film also stars Madhavan, Michael Madsen, Anjali and Shalini Pandey.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar, Nishabdam, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, will be dubbed into Hindi, English and Malayalam.

Also, Anushka Shetty will play the lead role in a women-centric film, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

