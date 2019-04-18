Prabhas makes his Instagram debut

Ahead of his next release Saaho, Prabhas has made his Instagram debut. The actor posted a photo in his Baahubali avatar for his over 850k followers.

Prabhas started his Instagram account a few days ago but his first post went up on Wednesday.

Through the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas became an international icon and he, now, has fans all across the world. The actor did not take up any other roles for five years while he was working on the SS Rajamouli directorial and all the hard work paid off as the film was a huge success.

The first photo shared by Prabhas is a gift to all his fans who have seen and loved him in the Baahubali movies.

In his next film Saaho, Prabhas is, reportedly, playing a cop. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will release on August 15.