Prabhas in Vyjayanthi Movies’ next

Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies on Wednesday announced their next project. Directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, the film will star Prabhas in the lead role.

Vyjayanthi Movies announced the news by sharing a video on their Twitter handle. Along with the video, they wrote, “Proud to associate with #Prabhas for our prestigious project directed by @nagashwin7”

The text in the video reads, “Vyjayanthi sails towards 50 years and we begin an epic journey with pride, with Prabhas. By Nag Ashwin.”

C Ashwini Dutt established Vyjayanthi Movies in 1974. Presently, Ashwini’s daughters Swapna and Priyanka Dutt are managing the production house.

On the work front, Prabhas is presently busy shooting for his project under the direction of Radhakrishna Kumar of Jil fame. Produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies, the romantic drama also stars Pooja Hegde.

