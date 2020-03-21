Prabhas: I have decided to self-quarantine

Prabhas recently returned to India. Prabhas recently returned to India.

Telugu superstar Prabhas on Saturday announced he has decided to self-quarantine. The actor recently returned to India after a shooting schedule abroad.

Prabhas wrote on Instagram, “On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of the increasing risks of COVID 19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe.”

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in multilingual action film opposite Saaho. His next project is Radha Krishna Kumar directorial, tentatively titled Prabhas 20.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected India too, with over 290 confirmed positive cases.

