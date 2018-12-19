Prabhas’ guest house seized

Revenue officials of Telangana government on Monday seized the guest house of Baahubali actor Prabhas. The guest house is located at Rayadurgam in the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to reports, the guest house was seized as it was built on land which is government property.

The revenue officials on Monday seized private properties and constructions located on the 84 acres land, after an earlier Supreme Court order confirmed that the land is government property.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Vasu Chandra, Deputy Collector, Serlingampally, said, “The Supreme Court recently gave a judgement that the entire 84 acres land in Survey No: 46 in Rayadurgam belongs to the government. Based on the SC judgement, we identified all the properties that fell under the said survey number and took them into our possession. Since his (Prabhas) house also happens to be under Survey No: 46, we went to the house and took possession. The verdict came out a couple of months back, but the delay in action was due to the elections in Telangana State.”

Prabhas will next be seen in the Sujeeth directorial Saaho, which will hit screens on August 15, 2019. He also has Radha Krishna Kumar’s yet-to-be-titled period love drama in his kitty.