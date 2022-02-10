SS Rajamouli comes to the rescue as Prabhas gets mobbed. Watch

A delegation of top film directors and actors are meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss the state’s decision on low cap on movie tickets. The industry claims that the action has further impacted the industry which is dealing with Covid lockdowns eating into their profits. Many leading figures of the Telugu industry are a part of the delegation, including Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and SS Rajamouli.

While none of the members spoke to the media, actor Prabhas got mobbed by the assembled media as he arrived at Begumpet airport. As the actor visibly looked confused to be caught in the melee, director SS Rajamouli came to his rescue and escorted him out of the crowd and into the airport safely. The video of the same is going viral on the internet.

The delegation has said that they will not comment at present. “We have decided to address the media after talking with the CM. So all the information you need will come from the Chief Minister’s Office,” Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi told the media.

He was also confident of finding a solution to all the concerns of the film industry.

In recent months, the film industry has been at the loggerheads with the AP government owing to various issues, mainly due to the government’s efforts to regulate the sales of movie tickets.

It is said despite drawing huge crowds to theatres movies like Akhanda and Pushpa: The Rise even failed to break even at the box office in Andhra Pradesh’s low ticket prices. As director SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam are getting ready to open in cinemas in March this year, all stakeholders are hoping for an amicable solution.