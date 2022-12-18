scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Prabhas says he’ll get married after Salman Khan on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable 2, spills beans about romantic life

The episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 featuring Prabhas will drop on December 30 on the OTT platform Aha.

Unstoppable 2 episode with Prabhas will stream on December 30.
Telugu star Prabhas will be soon seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable 2. Aha Video dropped a promo of the episode wherein Prabhas is seen having a gala time with the host.

The promo opens with the studio audience cheering for the Baahubali star, as he enters the stage with a broad smile. The host grills him about his love life and wonders when he will get married. Prabhas replies, “After Salman Khan,” and breaks out in a loud laugh.

Prabhas is further quizzed about whether he charms the women or they just fall in love with his personality. Actor Gopichand, who is also the superstar’s friend, joins him on stage and pulls his leg along with Nandamuri Balakrishna. Towards the later part, Prabhas also speaks about his love and respect towards late superstar Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna.

“Everything you wanted to know and everyway you like him to be… Darling #Prabhas at his witty and fun best with #NandamuriBalakrishna on #UnstoppableWithNBKS2Premieres December 30. #PrabhasOnAha,” the caption read.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to express their excitement about the episode. They replied with messages like, “First time prabhas lo ..inta Josh of talking …talking freely…love you darling,” ” King of Indian cinema ,” and ” Darling innocence, pure smile makes him more closer to everyone .”

Recently, there were reports of Prabhas dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. However, the Bhediya actor squashed the rumours, that caught fire after Varun Dhawan hinted at their relationship on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She shared an Instagram story, which read, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

On the work front, Prabhas has Adipurush, Salaar, Project-K, and an untitled film with director Maruthi in the pipeline.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 01:25:25 pm
